Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 BS6 price increased for the second time - IAB Report

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 BS6 was launched earlier this year for INR 1,25,030*. The 200cc naked streetfighter received its first price hike in May and became INR 3,501 more expensive. Bajaj Auto has now increased the price of the motorcycle for the second time. The BS6-compliant Pulsar NS 200 now retails at INR 1,29,530*.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Pulsar NS 200 BS6 INR 1,28,531 INR 1,29,530 INR 999

Apart from the price hike, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 BS6 has gained no other changes. It draws power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine which has 4 valves and SOHC. It is equipped with 3 spark plugs and fuel injection for enhanced performance, precise throttle response, and improved fuel efficiency. Bajaj Auto has tuned this BS6-compliant engine to produce 18 kW or 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 BS6 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features an aggressive front end thanks to its single-piece halogen headlight and twin pilot lamps. The fuel tank scoops also add to the muscularity of the motorcycle. From the side, the split seats, high-rise tail section, engine cowl, and sculpted fuel tank enhance the bike’s visual appeal. The rear end of the Pulsar NS 200 is also quite striking. There is a pair of LED taillamps and a neatly done tail tidy.

As for the hardware, the Pulsar NS 200 BS6 has a pair of telescopic front forks along with a monoshock at the rear for carrying out the suspension duties. To handle the braking, Bajaj Auto has provided a 300 mm front petal disc and 230 mm rear petal disc. The single-channel ABS also helps in improving the bike’s braking performance.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 is available in four colour options including Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow and Wild Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi