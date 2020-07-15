BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

Along with the BS6 Avenger 220 Cruise, Bajaj Auto has also revised the price of the BS6 Avenger Street 160. While the former received its second price hike, this is the latter’s first price hike.

The BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 was launched earlier this year for INR 94,893*. It is available only in a single variant. Now, Bajaj Auto has increased the price by INR 998. The features and specifications of the motorcycle remain unchanged.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 INR 94,893 INR 95,891 INR 998

The 160cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6-complaint Bajaj Avenger 160 Street has been tuned to churn out 15PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.7Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is a DTS-i mill which comes equipped with a fuel-injection system along with a SOHC setup. This combination ensures to deliver enhanced performance, precise throttle response, and improve fuel economy.

In terms of aesthetics, the BS6 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 features an amalgamation of the design of a cruiser and a roadster. As a result, it has a low and long profile seat, wider rear tyre, and roadster-like headlamp design along with a sporty exhaust. As for the hardware, the suspension set up consists of a pair of telescopic forks up-front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The braking is handled by a 280 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum along with a single-channel ABS.

It is interesting to note that even after the price hike, the BS6 Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is the most affordable offering in the company’s Avenger range of motorcycles. It is available in two colour options - Ebony Black and Spicy Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi