BS4 scooter offers: Up to INR 40,000 discount on Vespa and Aprilia scooters

Some Piaggio dealerships are offering discounts up to INR 40,000 on BS4 Vespa and Aprilia scooters, as per a new media report.

Aprilia Sr160 Auto Expo 2020
The BS6 Aprilia SR 160 was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020.

Last month, the Hon’ble Supreme Court ruled that companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) for 10 days. The sale of BS4 vehicles after 31 March 2020 will be allowed everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

The 21-day lockdown was enforced in India on 25 March 2020 and was supposed to end on 14 April 2020. However, considering the current health situation of the country, it has been extended and will last until at least 3 May 2020. If this new lockdown gets lifted on the said date, based on the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s earlier decision, automotive retailers will have between 4-13 May 2020 to sell the BS4 stock.

To liquidate their unsold BS4 stock, some Piaggio dealerships are offering massive discounts of up to INR 40,000 on Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Moreoever, even some BS6 scooters of these brands are available at INR 25,000 discount.

Vespa Racing Sixties Auto Expo 2020 Front
The BS6 Vespa and Aprilia scooters are available at INR 25,000 discount.

Also Read: Vespa Elettrica to be launched in India by June

So, if you’ve been planning to buy a Vespa or Aprilia scooter, this could be a good opportunity because, for their BS6 versions, Piaggio is asking a premium of up to INR 21,000. For a better understanding, you can refer to the following price table.

ModelBS4 Price*BS6 Price*Price Hike
Vespa ClubINR 73,288INR 91,492INR 18,204
Vespa LX 125INR 77,535INR 95,072INR 17,537
Vespa ZX 125 CBSINR 81,649INR 99,144INR 17,495
Vespa VXL 125 CBSINR 91,434INR 1,08,802INR 17,368
Vespa VXL 150 ABSINR 1,02,187INR 1,21,121INR 18,934
Vespa SXL 125 CBSINR 94,735INR 1,12,049INR 17,314
Vespa SXL 125 CBS (Matte)INR 95,808INR 1,14,033INR 17,100
Vespa SXL 150 ABS (Matte)INR 1,07,308INR 1,26,076INR 18,225
Vespa SXL 150 ABSINR 1,06,238INR 1,25,107INR 18,869
Vespa VXL 125 EleganteINR 1,02,326INR 1,21,167INR 18,841
Vespa VXL 150 EleganteINR 1,12,709INR 1,31,374INR 18,665
Aprilia StormINR 66,734INR 85,431INR 18,697
SR 125 CBSINR 72,484INR 93,496INR 21,012
SR 150 (Now SR 160)INR 83,850INR 1,03,269INR 19,419
SR 150 Race Edition (Now SR 160 Race Edition)INR 93,097INR 1,12,463INR 19,366
SR 150 Carbon Edition (Now SR 160 Carbon Edition)INR 86,921INR 1,06,363INR 19,442

*Ex-showroom, Pune

[Source: bikedekho.com]

Vespa VXL - Image Gallery

