BS4 scooter offers: Up to INR 40,000 discount on Vespa and Aprilia scooters

Some Piaggio dealerships are offering discounts up to INR 40,000 on BS4 Vespa and Aprilia scooters, as per a new media report.

Last month, the Hon’ble Supreme Court ruled that companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020) for 10 days. The sale of BS4 vehicles after 31 March 2020 will be allowed everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

The 21-day lockdown was enforced in India on 25 March 2020 and was supposed to end on 14 April 2020. However, considering the current health situation of the country, it has been extended and will last until at least 3 May 2020. If this new lockdown gets lifted on the said date, based on the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s earlier decision, automotive retailers will have between 4-13 May 2020 to sell the BS4 stock.

To liquidate their unsold BS4 stock, some Piaggio dealerships are offering massive discounts of up to INR 40,000 on Vespa and Aprilia scooters. Moreoever, even some BS6 scooters of these brands are available at INR 25,000 discount.

So, if you’ve been planning to buy a Vespa or Aprilia scooter, this could be a good opportunity because, for their BS6 versions, Piaggio is asking a premium of up to INR 21,000. For a better understanding, you can refer to the following price table.

Model BS4 Price* BS6 Price* Price Hike Vespa Club INR 73,288 INR 91,492 INR 18,204 Vespa LX 125 INR 77,535 INR 95,072 INR 17,537 Vespa ZX 125 CBS INR 81,649 INR 99,144 INR 17,495 Vespa VXL 125 CBS INR 91,434 INR 1,08,802 INR 17,368 Vespa VXL 150 ABS INR 1,02,187 INR 1,21,121 INR 18,934 Vespa SXL 125 CBS INR 94,735 INR 1,12,049 INR 17,314 Vespa SXL 125 CBS (Matte) INR 95,808 INR 1,14,033 INR 17,100 Vespa SXL 150 ABS (Matte) INR 1,07,308 INR 1,26,076 INR 18,225 Vespa SXL 150 ABS INR 1,06,238 INR 1,25,107 INR 18,869 Vespa VXL 125 Elegante INR 1,02,326 INR 1,21,167 INR 18,841 Vespa VXL 150 Elegante INR 1,12,709 INR 1,31,374 INR 18,665 Aprilia Storm INR 66,734 INR 85,431 INR 18,697 SR 125 CBS INR 72,484 INR 93,496 INR 21,012 SR 150 (Now SR 160) INR 83,850 INR 1,03,269 INR 19,419 SR 150 Race Edition (Now SR 160 Race Edition) INR 93,097 INR 1,12,463 INR 19,366 SR 150 Carbon Edition (Now SR 160 Carbon Edition) INR 86,921 INR 1,06,363 INR 19,442

*Ex-showroom, Pune

[Source: bikedekho.com]