Royal Enfield to launch new bike 'J1D' next month - Report

12/03/2020 - 15:56 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Recently, there has been a lot of Royal Enfield Meteor news. Prototypes of the Thunderbird successor have been spotted several times in a short time. This indicated that the bike could be in the last stages of testing and, hence, would be the next product to come out of the Chennai-based motorcycle company. However, as per a new development, Royal Enfield’s next launch could be another motorcycle codenamed J1D.

Royal Enfield Meteor Rendering Iab
The Royal Enfield Meteor launch is expected to happen sometime during mid-2020.

Just like most of the automobile companies, Royal Enfield also allocates internal codenames to its upcoming products. For example, Royal Enfield Meteor is believed to be internally called the J1C0. Similarly, the company has given a codename J1D to one of its forthcoming motorcycles.

Nothing about the Royal Enfield J1D is known except for the launch timeline and the codename itself. It is being said that this model will be launched in April 2020.

Recently, Royal Enfield filed trademark applications for two new names - Flying Flea and Roadster. In the past, the company had also done the same for Sherpa and Hunter. While registering the names doesn’t actually confirm the arrival of a new product, speculations are being made that one of these four names could be used for the J1D.

It is being anticipated that Royal Enfield would use a smaller engine, perhaps, a 250 cc mill, in the J1D. In fact, J1D might be a more affordable Himalayan 250 that would be more accessible to a younger and less experienced audience. On the other hand, Royal Enfield having steered cleared of low-capacity bikes so far makes us doubt about such 250 cc Royal Enfield bike speculations.

Bs Vi Royal Enfield Himalayan Snow White Outdoor 3
Perhaps, Royal Enfield J1D could be a codename for smaller capacity and more affordable Himalayan.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor (Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor) - IAB Rendering

For more upcoming Royal Enfield bike updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for future updates.

[Source: Car and Bike]

Royal Enfield Meteor - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest