BS4 offers: Up to INR 6.70 lakh off on select Indian Motorcycle bikes

Indian Motorcycle is offering attractive discounts on select BS4 bikes. Depending on the model, customers can save up to INR 6.70 lakh on their purchase.
Indian Motorcycle BS4 offers
|Model
|Actual Price*
|Discounted Price*
|Benefit
|Scout
|INR 18,37,434
|INR 14,80,168
|INR 3,57,266
|Scout Bobber
|INR 15,73,583
|INR 11,43,874
|INR 4,29,709
|FTR 1200 S
|INR 20,15,737
|INR 16,30,957
|INR 3,84,780
|FTR 1200 RR
|INR 22,67,476
|INR 18,44,606
|INR 4,22,870
|Chief Dark Horse
|INR 23,67,002
|INR 16,96,036
|INR 6,70,966
It is to be noted that these are the on-road prices of the BS4 models on which discounts are being offered. However, Indian Motorcycle hasn’t mentioned the city in which these prices are applicable. Also, these BS4 models are pre-registered vehicles but they are said to be in mint condition with a few kilometres on the odometer.
The Hon’ble Supreme Court gave a ruling in March regarding the sale of BS4 vehicles post the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020). As per the order, companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline for 10 days everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Also, dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.
Although the Indian Govt has given some relaxation, the lockdown is still in place until at least 17 May 2020. At the moment, we don’t know for sure when it would end, after which the 10-day countdown will begin.
Also Read: Indian FTR Carbon revealed, is inspired by the Indian F750 flat tracker
In other news, Indian Motorcycle has started accepting the bookings for the 2020 Challenger in India. The all-new bagger-style motorcycle is expected to be launched in the country after the lockdown ends.