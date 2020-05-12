BS4 offers: Up to INR 6.70 lakh off on select Indian Motorcycle bikes

Indian Motorcycle is offering attractive discounts on select BS4 bikes. Depending on the model, customers can save up to INR 6.70 lakh on their purchase.

It is to be noted that the discounts are being offered on the on-road prices of select BS4 models.

Indian Motorcycle BS4 offers

ModelActual Price*Discounted Price*Benefit
ScoutINR 18,37,434INR 14,80,168INR 3,57,266
Scout BobberINR 15,73,583INR 11,43,874INR 4,29,709
FTR 1200 SINR 20,15,737INR 16,30,957INR 3,84,780
FTR 1200 RRINR 22,67,476INR 18,44,606INR 4,22,870
Chief Dark HorseINR 23,67,002INR 16,96,036INR 6,70,966

It is to be noted that these are the on-road prices of the BS4 models on which discounts are being offered. However, Indian Motorcycle hasn’t mentioned the city in which these prices are applicable. Also, these BS4 models are pre-registered vehicles but they are said to be in mint condition with a few kilometres on the odometer.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court gave a ruling in March regarding the sale of BS4 vehicles post the BS6 implementation deadline (1 April 2020). As per the order, companies can sell BS4 vehicles even after the BS6 implementation deadline for 10 days everywhere in India except Delhi-NCR. Also, dealerships can sell only 10% of the unsold inventory of BS4 vehicles during the 10-day extension that will come into effect after the nationwide lockdown for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

Although the Indian Govt has given some relaxation, the lockdown is still in place until at least 17 May 2020. At the moment, we don’t know for sure when it would end, after which the 10-day countdown will begin.

In other news, Indian Motorcycle has started accepting the bookings for the 2020 Challenger in India. The all-new bagger-style motorcycle is expected to be launched in the country after the lockdown ends.

[Source: bikewale.com]

