BS-VI Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi starts reaching showrooms - Report

The BS-VI Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi was launched for a starting price of INR 66,730 earlier this month, along with the BS-VI Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi which costs INR 70,730. Many of its potential buyers have been waiting to actually see it in flesh. Well, the wait is now over because it has started reaching showrooms.

The BS-VI RayZR 125 Fi is now available at dealerships, and it can be booked for a deposit of INR 1,000. In its latest avatar, the RayZR looks even more desirable. Undoubtedly, one of its best features has to be the new Y-shaped LED DRL or position light that’s located where we usually have the headlight. The headlight is mounted below on the apron for a more stylish, aggressive and modern look.

We also like the rugged, bolder and sportier side panels which enhance the scooter’s overall visual appeal. Yamaha has also added a fully-digital instrument console for that extra oomph factor. This should come as a welcoming feature and be appreciated by the users.

Powering the new Yamaha RayZR is a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which comes with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology and is compliant to the more stringent and stricter BS-VI emission norms. It is the same engine which is employed in the BS-VI Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi. It churns out 8.2 PS of max power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 5,000 rpm. When compared to its predecessor, the new RayZR is 30% more powerful and 16% more fuel-efficient.

Yamaha has also added its 'Smart Motor Generator (SMG)' feature which uses electronic controls to provide a quieter engine start without the need for a separate conventional electric starter. The new RayZR 125 Fi features side stand engine cut-off switch as well.

Available in two variants - drum and disc that cost INR 66,730 (ex-showroom) and INR 69,730 (ex-showroom) respectively - the BS-VI Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi comes in a wide range of colour options including Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail.

[Source: bikedekho.com]