BS-VI TVS NTorq tech specs officially revealed

TVS launched the BS-VI NTorq in India last month, but it didn't reveal all its details. Now, the company has released the tech specs of the BS-VI TVS NTorq.

BS-VI TVS NTorq Specs

The TVS NTorq's BS-VI 124.8 cc engine has a fuel-injection system for better performance and fuel economy. It churns out a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter's BS-IV 124.8 cc carburetted engine produced 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Thus, while the BS-VI version offers the same amount of maximum power and maximum speed, the former is available at slightly lower engine speed.

BS-VI TVS NTorq Key Features

The NTorq continues to have an extensive list of features. Some of its key features are:

Aerodynamic design

Signature ‘T’ taillight

Sporty muffler

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chunky tyres

220 mm petal front disc

Sporty split grab rail

Telescopic front suspension

Engine kill switch

22-litres under-seat storage

USB charger

External fuel cap

The new NTorq also comes with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console which offers functions such as Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. Some of its other features include the ride-related information which is displayed on the console such as 0-60 km/h acceleration timer, lap timer and Power/Eco mode indicator.

The TVS NTorq has received a price hike of up to INR 10,000 (approx) with the BS-VI upgrade. Following is the detailed price table:

Variant Old price (BS-IV) New price (BS-VI) Difference Drum INR 59,462 INR 65,975 INR 6,513 Disc INR 59,995 INR 69,975 INR 9,980 Race Edition INR 64,925 INR 72,455 INR 7,530

*Ex-showroom, Delhi