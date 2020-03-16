BS-VI TVS NTorq tech specs officially revealed

TVS launched the BS-VI NTorq in India last month, but it didn't reveal all its details. Now, the company has released the tech specs of the BS-VI TVS NTorq.
BS-VI TVS NTorq Specs
The TVS NTorq's BS-VI 124.8 cc engine has a fuel-injection system for better performance and fuel economy. It churns out a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter's BS-IV 124.8 cc carburetted engine produced 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Thus, while the BS-VI version offers the same amount of maximum power and maximum speed, the former is available at slightly lower engine speed.
BS-VI TVS NTorq Key Features
The NTorq continues to have an extensive list of features. Some of its key features are:
- Aerodynamic design
- Signature ‘T’ taillight
- Sporty muffler
- Diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Chunky tyres
- 220 mm petal front disc
- Sporty split grab rail
- Telescopic front suspension
- Engine kill switch
- 22-litres under-seat storage
- USB charger
- External fuel cap
The new NTorq also comes with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console which offers functions such as Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. Some of its other features include the ride-related information which is displayed on the console such as 0-60 km/h acceleration timer, lap timer and Power/Eco mode indicator.
The TVS NTorq has received a price hike of up to INR 10,000 (approx) with the BS-VI upgrade. Following is the detailed price table:
Variant
Old price (BS-IV)
New price (BS-VI)
Difference
|Drum
|INR 59,462
|INR 65,975
|INR 6,513
|Disc
|INR 59,995
|INR 69,975
|INR 9,980
|Race Edition
|INR 64,925
|INR 72,455
|INR 7,530
*Ex-showroom, Delhi