BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 spied ahead of launch

Days after TVS’ Director and CEO revealed details about the launch timeline of BS-VI products, test units of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V have been spotted in Pune. Images shared by ZigWheels claim that the units were spied near the ARAI campus, the government body which certifies new vehicles in India.

However, we would request our readers to take this news with a pinch of salt as TVS is not usually known to test vehicles without riding gear. Same is the case with ARAI.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the most value for money products in the 150-160 cc segment. Powering the motorcycle at present is a 159.7 cc oil-cooled, 4-valve mill which produces 16.8 PS of power and 14.8 Nm of torque. The company at present retails both a carburetted and fuel-injected variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. However, we believe that the former will be discontinued with the leap to the BS-VI emission norms.

In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 160 gets an air-cooled version of the same powerplant. It also gets a single intake and exhaust valve unlike the 2 of each in the 160 4V. Retailed only with a carburettor, the engine produces 15.12 PS of power and 13.03 Nm of torque. We believe that the BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RTR 160 will also be offered with fuel injection.

The use of fuel injection allows further control over the concentration of fuel and air mixture which ultimately helps in reducing emissions. In case of a carburettor, it supplies only a (or two) fixed quality of fuel and air mixture.

Precious little will change in the BS-VI version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in terms of design. The more expensive RTR 160 4V is expected to gain an LED headlamp, a feature which it will share with the Apache 200 4V. However, it is unlikely to get the Bluetooth connected instrumentation which is seen in the latter to save on costs.

We expect the TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to undergo a price hike in the range of INR 5,000 to INR 9,000 with the BS-VI upgrade. Also, the performance figures as well as the fuel efficiency to increase slightly in BS-VI versions of the bikes.

[Image Source: ZigWheels]

