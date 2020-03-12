Suzuki recently launched the BS-VI Gixxer and Gixxer SF in India. With the BS-VI implementation deadline nearing, the Japanese motorcycle maker will soon launch the updated BS-VI Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 as well, which would certainly be priced at a premium than their current BS-IV counterparts.

Before the BS-VI Gixxer SF 250 is launched, various Suzuki dealerships across the country are offering cash discounts and other attractive benefits for the BS-IV Gixxer SF 250 to liquidate its stock.

As per the latest reports, a cash discount of around INR 10-15k is being offered by some Suzuki dealerships. The catch here is that this price reduction is being provided on the on-road cost of the motorbike, which is around INR 1.97 lakh (Delhi), and not on the ex-showroom price, which is INR 1.70 lakh (Delhi).

Apart from the cash discount, several dealerships also have exchange offers in place. So, depending on the type and condition of the customer’s old motorcycle, he/she could get a benefit of up to INR 7,000. And for those customers who are looking for finance options, there are schemes for them as well. They can purchase the bike without paying the down payment and processing fee that could be as high as INR 13,000. Dealers are also providing free insurance worth up to INR 12,000.

Launched in May 2019, the Gixxer SF 250 has helped Suzuki to gain some momentum in the quarter-litre segment in India. The bike has received much appreciation for its smooth ride quality and good performance. It is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which churns out 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. The Gixxer SF 250 has also won many hearts with its full fairing, attractive LED headlight, and big-bike looks.

[Source: bikewale.com]