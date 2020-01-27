BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan specs officially revealed

Last week, Royal Enfield had announced the launch of the BS-VI Himalayan in India with ex-showroom prices starting from INR 1,86,811*. Now, it has updated its website with the technical specifications of the BS-VI Himalayan.

Also Read: Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic with optional accessories spied

The BS-VI version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan's 411 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled layout with fuel injection technology produces 24.3 BHP of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm. In comparison, the BS-IV version made a maximum power output of 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque at 4,000-4,500 rpm.

The hardware specifications of the BS-VI model are identical to those of the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. Thus, shock absorption duties are performed by conventional telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock. Anchoring power comes from a 300 mm disc with a two-piston floating calliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear. The safety net comprises dual-channel ABS. However, unlike on the BS-IV version, the BS-VI version has a switchable function which allows to deactivate the system at the back.

Royal Enfield has used the BS-VI upgrade to improve the braking mechanism and the side-stand of the Himalayan. It has also added the hazard light function to the BS-VI Himalayan. The system enables riders to activate all four turn indicators. The switch for the hazard light function is easily accessible on the right side of the handlebar.

Apart from upgrading the engine and improving the braking and side-stand, Royal Enfield has also added new colour options to the Himalayan. Check out all the colour options and their respective prices in the table below:

Colour Option BS-VI Prices* BS-IV Prices* Difference Himalayan BS-VI - Snow White INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Granite Black INR 1,86,811 INR 1,80,951 INR 5,860 Himalayan BS-VI - Sleet Grey INR 1,89,565 INR 1,82,787 INR 6,778 Himalayan BS-VI - Gravel Grey (New) INR 1,89,565 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Lake Blue (New) INR 1,91,401 NA NA Himalayan BS-VI - Rock Red (New) INR 1,91,401 NA NA

Also Read: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and Royal Enfield Bullet 500 discontinued in India

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan is backed by a three-year warranty. The list of optional Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories continues to comprise aluminium handlebar with a cross brace, touring seats with 3D mesh, a large engine guard and 26-litre aluminium panniers. The optional accessories come with a two-year warranty.

*Ex-showroom Delhi