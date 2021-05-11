Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified into Rugged-Looking Cruiser

Hyderabad-based motorcycle customiser, EIMOR Customs, have got their hands on a Royal Enfield Classic 350 which they have remodelled into a rugged-looking cruiser. They have worked to fulfil the requirements of a client. The result is an eye-catching Royal Enfield that most people would fail to recognise as a Classic 350. EIMOR Customs have named it the Black Magic 2.0.

It can be seen in the images that a lot of work has been put in to convert this Royal Enfield Classic 350 into the way it looks now. To begin with, the stock fuel tank has been replaced by a custom piece that is placed on the motorcycle at an angle giving a more macho look. If you look closely, the flowing lines of the fuel tank are in sync with those of the new side panels.

To provide a proper cruiser stance, this Royal Enfield Classic 350 uses a custom seat. It flaunts its retro stitching design and looks like it would offer a good amount of comfort to the rider. We can’t say so about the pillion though. The handlebar, along with the rearview mirrors, has also been changed. The motorcycle also features square-profiled fenders for a sportier look. Some of the other changes include an aftermarket LED headlamp, dual-purpose wide tyres, alloy wheels, vintage-looking side turn signals and taillamp, and more.

EIMOR Customs have also swapped the stock telescopic front forks with a pair of USD forks. These are finished in silver and, thus, add a good contrast to the otherwise black motorcycle. Another interesting element is the fully digital instrument cluster. It’s a small, single dial that should display some of the basic information such as the speed, trip meter, odometer, fuel level, etc.

In related news, the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been undergoing road testing for quite a while now. It would come equipped with several new parts and features including an updated instrument cluster with integrated Tripper Navigation and digital display. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the next-gen Classic 350 soon. However, considering the current health situation in the country caused by the second wave of the coronavirus, we might see some delays.

