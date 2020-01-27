BS-VI Renault Triber launched, priced from INR 4.99 lakh

The BS-VI Renault Triber has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 4.99 lakh* for the entry-level RXE trim and extending up to INR 6.78 lakh* for the top-of-the-line RXZ trim.

As before, the Renault Triber BS-VI comes in four trims, namely RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. Some of its main features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, engine start/stop button, LED instrument cluster, roof bars, 15-inch alloy wheels, two-part eagle beak-shaped tail lamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ceiling-mounted third-row air vents, passive keyless entry, pillar-mounted second-row air vents, faux skid plates and four airbags.

The Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A+ platform, which in the layman's term, is a derivative of the Renault Kwid's CMF-A platform. As far as dimensions are considered, the Renault Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and 1,637 mm in height. Its wheelbase stands at 2,636 mm, while the ground clearance spans 182 mm. It comes with a fully removable third-row of seats. The boot space of the entry-level MPV is 84-litres (all seats up configuration)/320-litres (6-seat configuration)/625-litres (5-seat configuration).

The BS-VI Renault Triber comes kitted with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol 'Energy Engine' which delivers the same as before 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes teamed-up with a 5-speed manual transmission. It features the dual VVT system which the company claims is beneficial in delivering maximum response through-out the rev band and ensures optimum acceleration.

Also Read: Production Renault HBC sub-compact SUV - IAB Rendering

In other updates, Renault is gearing up to hold the world premiere of the HBC (sub-4 metre SUV) at Auto Expo 2020 in concept form.

Renault Triber - Prices (Old vs. New)

Variants New Pricing Old Pricing RXE INR 4.99 lakh INR 4.95 lakh RXL INR 5.74 lakh INR 5.59 lakh RXT INR 6.24 lakh INR 6.09 lakh RXZ INR 6.78 lakh INR 6.63 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi