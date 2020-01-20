MG Hector to get dearer by up to INR 1.25 lakh with BS-VI update - Report

MG Motor India is in the process of updating the Hector as per the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The same is said to roll out by mid-March this year. The BS-VI update also means that the retail prices are bound to rise and now an Autocar India report throws light on the new pricing, confirmed via its dealer sources.

The source report claims that the BS-VI Hector will continue using the current engine options: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system and 2.0-litre diesel. While the petrol variants will record a price hike ranging up to INR 45,000-60,000, the diesel variants will, of course, see a greater hike of up to INR 1.25 lakh. Apart from the emission norms update, there will be no other changes.

The company is expected to start the BS-VI Hector bookings from mid-February 2020 and deliveries of the same will likely commence from March-end. Also, the waiting period for the SUV will be rolled over to the updated BS-VI versions, which means that even if customers who have already made the bookings will get the BS-VI units if the current BS-IV stock runs out.

Also Read: MG ZS EV bags 2,100 pre-orders in India, reservations closed

MG Motor India has already announced that it is going to display a total of 14 models at Auto Expo 2020. Some of these models will be launched in the Indian market as early as this calendar year. Apart from the Maxus D90 SUV which will be a rebadged MG D90, six-seat Hector a.k.a Hector Plus, the company will also display the the Roewe Vision-i concept which was originally unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019. The Vision-i concept could also be seen with the MG logo.

[Source: Autocar India]