Mahindra KUV100 NXT to get INR 20k+ price hike, lose diesel engine & 5-seat option

06/03/2020 - 19:09 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT will soon receive its BS-VI upgrade. With the BS-VI upgrade, its range will be reduced from 18 configurations to just 3. The prices will go up by up to INR 29,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Red & Black front
The BS-VI Mahindra KUV100 won't be available with a diesel engine.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is currently available in K2, K2+, K4+, K6+, K8 and K8 Dual Tone trims. With the BS-VI upgrade, the K2, K6+ and the K8 Dual Tone trims will be discontinued. Also, the 5-seat version will no longer be available, leaving buyers no choice but to go for the 6-seat version. The 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine that produces 77 BHP at 3,750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,250 rpm will also be discontinued.

Mahindra will upgrade only the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine of the KUV100 NXT to BS-VI. The BS-IV version of this naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill develops 82 BHP at 5,500 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 3,500-3,600 rpm. Like the diesel engine, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT Red & Black rear
The BS-VI Mahindra KUV100 will be up to INR 29,000 pricier.

Also Read: Mahindra eKUV100 launched, priced from INR 8.25 lakh

Mahindra is expected to upgrade several more models to BS-VI by next month, including the TUV300, TUV300 Plus, Marazzo, XUV500 and the XUV300 diesel.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT - Prices*

ConfigurationBS-IV KUV100 NXT PriceBS-VI KUV100 NXT PricePrice Hike
K2 6-seat petrolINR 4,87,543--
K2 6-seat dieselINR 5,91,381--
K2+ 6-seat petrolINR 5,28,169INR 5.50 lakhINR 22,000
K2+ 6-seat dieselINR 6,16,320--
K4+ 5-seat petrolINR 5,67,846--
K4+ 5-seat dieselINR 6,58,958--
K4+ 6-seat petrolINR 5,74,242INR 5.96 lakhINR 22,000
K4+ 6-seat dieselINR 6,65,398--
K6+ 5-seat petrolINR 6,49,551--
K6+ 5-seat dieselINR 7,45,206--
K6+ 6-seat petrolINR 6,55,926--
K6+ 6-seat dieselINR 7,51,626--
K8 5-seat petrolINR 6,83,160--
K8 5-seat dieselINR 7,79,009--
K8 6-seat petrolINR 6,83,160INR 7.12 lakhINR 29,000
K8 6-seat dieselINR 7,85,429--
K8 Dual Tone 6-seat petrolINR 6,97,030--
K8 Dual Tone 6-seat dieselINR 7,92,925--

*Ex-showroom Mumbai

[Source: autocarindia.com]

Mahindra KUV100 NXT - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest