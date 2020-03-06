Mahindra KUV100 NXT to get INR 20k+ price hike, lose diesel engine & 5-seat option

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT will soon receive its BS-VI upgrade. With the BS-VI upgrade, its range will be reduced from 18 configurations to just 3. The prices will go up by up to INR 29,000.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is currently available in K2, K2+, K4+, K6+, K8 and K8 Dual Tone trims. With the BS-VI upgrade, the K2, K6+ and the K8 Dual Tone trims will be discontinued. Also, the 5-seat version will no longer be available, leaving buyers no choice but to go for the 6-seat version. The 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine that produces 77 BHP at 3,750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,250 rpm will also be discontinued.

Mahindra will upgrade only the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine of the KUV100 NXT to BS-VI. The BS-IV version of this naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill develops 82 BHP at 5,500 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 3,500-3,600 rpm. Like the diesel engine, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra is expected to upgrade several more models to BS-VI by next month, including the TUV300, TUV300 Plus, Marazzo, XUV500 and the XUV300 diesel.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT - Prices*

Configuration BS-IV KUV100 NXT Price BS-VI KUV100 NXT Price Price Hike K2 6-seat petrol INR 4,87,543 - - K2 6-seat diesel INR 5,91,381 - - K2+ 6-seat petrol INR 5,28,169 INR 5.50 lakh INR 22,000 K2+ 6-seat diesel INR 6,16,320 - - K4+ 5-seat petrol INR 5,67,846 - - K4+ 5-seat diesel INR 6,58,958 - - K4+ 6-seat petrol INR 5,74,242 INR 5.96 lakh INR 22,000 K4+ 6-seat diesel INR 6,65,398 - - K6+ 5-seat petrol INR 6,49,551 - - K6+ 5-seat diesel INR 7,45,206 - - K6+ 6-seat petrol INR 6,55,926 - - K6+ 6-seat diesel INR 7,51,626 - - K8 5-seat petrol INR 6,83,160 - - K8 5-seat diesel INR 7,79,009 - - K8 6-seat petrol INR 6,83,160 INR 7.12 lakh INR 29,000 K8 6-seat diesel INR 7,85,429 - - K8 Dual Tone 6-seat petrol INR 6,97,030 - - K8 Dual Tone 6-seat diesel INR 7,92,925 - -

*Ex-showroom Mumbai

[Source: autocarindia.com]