BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon to cost INR 1.07 lakh - Report

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon has started reaching dealerships and it is going to cost INR 1.07 lakh*, claims a story on Autocar India. When compared to the BS-IV version, the updated unit costs INR 11,437 more. The on-road pricing of the 180F Neon has reached INR 1.34 lakh.

If you recall, the Bajaj Pulsar 180F was launched last year as a replacement model to the previously seen regular Pulsar 180. The company is yet to send in its official confirmation over the pricing of the BS-VI model, but it shall happen anytime soon now.

In terms of cosmetic updates, there are no significant changes on the BS-VI Pulsar 180F Neon. It continues to sport half-fairing from the Pulsar 220F with coloured highlights over the grabrail, tank and bikini fairing. Its twin, vertically stacked headlights, and the matte-black paint job also remain as is. The only major update will be the BS-VI compliant 178.6 cc single-cylinder, four-valve engine which in its old BS-IV form churns out 17.02 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.22 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The higher emission compliance has been attained with the revision in the exhaust system and switching from the carburettor to fuel-injection. Now what remains to be seen is if the BS-VI compliance has actually altered the power output figures of the bike or not.

The suspension duties on the new BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon will be taken care of by the conventional telescopic fork at the front and five-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber at the rear. The stopping power will be supplied by a 260 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

*ex-showroom

