BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon to cost INR 1.07 lakh - Report

12/02/2020 - 11:20 | ,   | Prashant Singh
The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon has started reaching dealerships and it is going to cost INR 1.07 lakh*, claims a story on Autocar India. When compared to the BS-IV version, the updated unit costs INR 11,437 more. The on-road pricing of the 180F Neon has reached INR 1.34 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar 180f Neon Orange Right Side
In terms of cosmetic update, there are no significant changes on the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon.

If you recall, the Bajaj Pulsar 180F  was launched last year as a replacement model to the previously seen regular Pulsar 180. The company is yet to send in its official confirmation over the pricing of the BS-VI model, but it shall happen anytime soon now.

In terms of cosmetic updates, there are no significant changes on the BS-VI Pulsar 180F Neon. It continues to sport half-fairing from the Pulsar 220F with coloured highlights over the grabrail, tank and bikini fairing. Its twin, vertically stacked headlights, and the matte-black paint job also remain as is. The only major update will be the BS-VI compliant 178.6 cc single-cylinder, four-valve engine which in its old BS-IV form churns out 17.02 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.22 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The higher emission compliance has been attained with the revision in the exhaust system and switching from the carburettor to fuel-injection. Now what remains to be seen is if the BS-VI compliance has actually altered the power output figures of the bike or not.

Bajaj Pulsar 180f Neon Orange Right Front Quarter
The BS-VI update has made the Bajaj Pulsar 180F dearer by INR 11,437.

The suspension duties on the new BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon will be taken care of by the conventional telescopic fork at the front and five-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber at the rear. The stopping power will be supplied by a 260 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

*ex-showroom

[News Source: Autocar India]

Bajaj Pulsar 180F - Image Gallery

