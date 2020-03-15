BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180 & BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220 specs leaked

Recently, specifications of many upcoming Bajaj Auto’s BS-VI motorcycles have been leaked online. This time we have the leaked specifications of the BS-VI Pulsar 180 and BS-VI Pulsar 220.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specs

Powering the upcoming BS-VI Pulsar 180 will be the same 178.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine as the BS-IV Pulsar 180. This engine has a SOHC setup and also comes with Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology. In its BS-IV state of tune, this engine produces 12.5 kW or 17.02 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14.22 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Bajaj Auto has managed to keep the power output unchanged in the BS-VI Pulsar 180. However, the same cannot be said about the torque output just yet.

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 will continue to have the same set of features as before including the aesthetics and cycle parts. As far as the price is concerned, earlier reports suggest that at INR 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pulsar 180 will be around INR 11,500 dearer now.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220 Specs

As per the leaked specifications, the new BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220 will have more or less the same amount of maximum power. The BS-IV version of the Pulsar 220 is powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that churns out 15.39 kW or 20.93 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm. The same engine will be used in the BS-VI Pulsar 220, but the maximum power will be 15 kW or 20 PS - about 0.39 kW or 0.93 PS less. The marginal drop in maximum power shouldn’t affect the overall riding experience.

When it comes to the design, styling, cycle parts, and other features, the upcoming BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 220 will be very similar to that of its BS-IV counterpart. Earlier reports tell us that the new Pulsar 220 would cost INR 1,16,262 (ex-showroom, Pune), which would make it around INR 9,000 more expensive than the outgoing, BS-IV model.

In other news, the Bajaj Dominar 250 has been launched in India at INR 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is the company’s first motorbike in the 250 cc segment.

