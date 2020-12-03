BMW Transcontinental name trademarked, is for BMW R 18-based bagger

BMW Motorrad has applied for European trademark rights for the name Transcontinental. The application states that the moniker will be used for motorcycles and motorcycle parts. Also, the design filings reveal that the title BMW Transcontinental will be used for the German brand’s future BMW R 18-based bagger.

Early this year, the BMW R 18 design drawings were leaked online revealing the details and few features of the bike. Those pictures also had images of another bagger-styled motorcycle that was based on the R 18. This model was considered to be a version of BMW Motorrad’s 1800cc power cruiser, however, did not have a name. Well, now it has - BMW Transcontinental.

There are substantial differences between the BMW R 18 and BMW Transcontinental. The latter has a totally different bodywork to suit its bagger styling. There is a wide, bar-mounted fairing that adds boldness to the bike’s front look. Behind the fairing sits a comprehensive instrument cluster which contains two large and two small dials along with a huge display. The fenders of the Transcontinental are also larger and the seat is new too. BMW Motorrad has added hard case panniers as well.

The BMW Transcontinental is said to be equipped with Bosch radar system that debuted on the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT. This means that the bagger will get adaptive cruise control, a feature that would be perfect for such a touring motorcycle.

Speculations suggest that BMW Motorrad is expected to reveal a production-ready model of the Transcontinental during the first half of 2021. In India, the 1800cc BMW R 18 is already on sale whereas the touring-friendly version of the power cruiser called the R 18 Classic, is likely to make it to our shores sometime next year. BMW Motorrad could also introduce the Transcontinental in our country.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.