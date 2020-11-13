2021 Indian Roadmaster price to start at a whopping INR 43.14 lakh!

Indian Motorcycle had announced its 2021 product line-up last month. Now, the company has revealed the pricing of its upcoming BS6-compliant bikes, amongst which is the Roadmaster series. This range consists of three models and the pricing starts at a whopping INR 43.14 lakh*!

The most affordable 2021 Indian Roadmaster will be the Dark Horse that has been priced at INR 43.14 lakh* whereas the Standard trim of the fully-fledged touring motorcycle will set you back by INR 43.21 lakh*. And finally, it is the Roadmaster Limited which is the most expensive in the lot, at INR 43.96 lakh*.

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster range is well-known for its long-distance touring capabilities without compromising on comfort for both the rider and the pillion. Indian has used the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine for this series. It is a 1890cc powerhouse which generates ground-breaking torque of 168 Nm at just 2800 rpm.

Some of the key features that you would find in the 2021 Indian Roadmaster range include 140L of cargo space, ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seating, high-quality premium paint and chrome finishing, full-LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, power-locking saddlebags, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring, and more.

And on top of all that, there is the Indian Motorcycle’s Ride Command system which is the largest and most customisable system on two-wheels. It has a 7-in display, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and now also features Apple CarPlay integration. For your entertainment needs on the go, Indian Motorcycle has included a 200W high-quality audio system.

Reports suggest that Indian Motorcycle has started accepting bookings for its entire 2021 model range including the Roadmaster series. Interested buyers can reserve one by visiting the brand’s dealership. The token amount has been set at INR 2 lakh. The deliveries of the BS6 models will commence from Jan 2021.