BMW R 18 launched in India, comes with a massive 1.8-litre Boxer engine

BMW Motorrad unveiled the all-new R 18 power cruiser in April this year. The beautifully crafted motorcycle received a lot of attention from enthusiasts all over the globe. Considering that India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world, it was only a matter of time before the BMW R 18 made its way to our market. And today, it has.

The spanking-new BMW R 18 has been launched in India. It is available in two variants - Standard and First Edition. The former is priced at INR 18.90 lakh* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 21.90 lakh*. Interested customers can contact their nearest BMW Motorrad dealership to get details regarding the test ride of the new R 18.

While the BMW R 18 is indeed a very elegant-looking cruiser, its highlight has to be the 1,802cc air/oil-cooled engine. It is the highest displacement boxer engine that BMW Motorrad has ever built. It produces 157 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at just 3,000 rpm. The maximum power of 91 hp is delivered at 4,750 rpm. There is a 6-speed transmission linked to an open shaft drive. BMW Motorrad says that the top speed of the R 18 is over 111 mph (178 km/h).

Some of the other key features of the BMW R 18 include LED DRL in the round headlight, handlebar-mounted side turn signals, single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, fishtail exhausts and machined fuel filler cap. The power cruiser also comes with three riding modes - Rain, Roll, and Rock. BMW Motorrad has also included ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and Drag Torque Control in the standard package.

*Ex-showroom