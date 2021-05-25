BMW G 310 R Top Speed Test - German Roadster Reaches 160 kmph

BMW Motorrad India has three models in its Roadster range with the BMW G 310 R sitting at the entry-level. This motorcycle is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine having 4 valves and a DOHC setup. Tuned to produce 34 PS of max power at 9250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, this motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch. So, weighing 164 kg, how fast can the G 310 R go with the help of these output figures? Let’s find out.

The above video has been uploaded by YouTuber “ravikiran kasturi”. We can see in the footage that the BMW G 310 R is capable of reaching nearly 60 kmph in the first gear. In the second, it hits the 80 kmph mark whereas, in the third, it touches 105 kmph. The fourth gear takes the roadster to a speed of 127 kmph. With two gears remaining, the G 310 R rider manages to attain 144 kmph before shifting into the sixth gear. From here on, the BMW G 310 R takes around 30 seconds to achieve a top speed of 160 kmph.

This is an impressive figure for a motorcycle of its class and segment. Being a naked machine, there is no sort of wind protection available which makes it even more challenging to not just attain high speeds but stay there, too. Do you own a BMW G 310 R? Let us know in the comments below about your top speed.

The BS6 version of the BMW G 310 R was launched last year. With the update, the motorcycle received a less polluting engine, a newly designed LED headlamp, a new set of LED indicators, revised body panels, and adjustable clutch and front brake levers. Available in 3 colour options - Style Sport, Cosmic Black, and Polar White - the G 310 R currently retails at INR 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

