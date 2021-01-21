BMW F 900 XR price in India hiked for the first time since launch

The BMW F 900 XR price in India has been increased. This is the first time that BMW Motorrad has hiked the price of the sports/adventure tourer since it was launched in the country back in May 2020.

The BMW F 900 XR has two variants - Standard and Pro. The former was launched at INR 10.50 lakh* whereas the latter retailed at INR 11.50 lakh*. Now, both variants have become expensive. The F 900 XR Standard price has been hiked by INR 45,000 whereas the Pro variant of the motorcycle costs INR 90,000 more.

Also Read: BMW F 900 XR launched in the Philippines, costs INR 14.84 lakh

Following is a detailed price table for reference:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike BMW F 900 XR Standard INR 10.50 lakh INR 10.95 lakh INR 45,000 BMW F 900 XR Pro INR 11.50 lakh INR 12.40 lakh INR 90,000

As you can see, to purchase a brand-new BMW F 900 XR Standard, you will burn an INR 10.95 lakh* hole in your pocket. On the other hand, the Pro variant will set you back by a whopping INR 12.40 lakh*. BMW Motorrad has also hiked the price of the F 900 R. The German roadster too has become costlier by INR 90,000 and now retails INR 10.80 lakh*.

BMW F 900 XR Specs

Powering the F 900 XR is the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that can also be found on the F 900 R. This motor is capable of delivering 105 hp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It consists of two opposed counterbalance shafts for smoother operations. BMW Motorrad says that this engine has been carefully tuned such that 87 Nm of torque is at the rider’s disposal from as low as 4,500 to 8,500 rpm.

BMW F 900 XR Features

A pair of 43mm USD front forks and rear monoshock handle the suspension duties. The braking comes from dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. ABS is also present as a safety feature and can be switched off if required. For the electronics, the F 900 XR gets two riding modes (rain and road), traction control, and automatic stability control as standard. The Pro variant has cruise control, gearshift assist and electronic suspension adjustment as additional features.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom