2021 BMW S 1000 R unveiled, loses weight, ditches asymmetrical front look

BMW Motorrad’s litre-class naked motorcycle, the S 1000 R has received an update for 2021. The new bike is 6.5 kg lighter than the outgoing model thanks to the various weight-saving measures the company has implemented. The 2021 BMW S 1000 R also ditches the asymmetrical headlamps and features a conventional single-unit which is identical to that of the BMW F 900 R.

It is the newly-developed inline 4-cylinder engine of the 2021 BMW S 1000 R that is the biggest contributor to help the motorcycle lose weight. Based on the powertrain of the BMW S 1000 RR, this motor is 5 kg lighter. As for the output figures, this Euro 5-compliant 999cc mill generates 165 hp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. BMW Motorrad has tweaked the gear ratios on the new motorcycle to provide an even better mid-range pull.

The chassis and frame of the 2021 BMW S 1000 R have also been subjected to significant weight reduction. They are considerably lighter when compared to those of the outgoing motorcycle. Called the Flex Frame, it has a narrow design which reduces the bike’s width in the area of the knee contact area, thereby offering a more relaxed riding position with even more freedom of movement.

As for the electronics, the new S 1000 R comes with Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization and the three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”. The fully configurable “Dynamic Pro” mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option. With “Riding Modes Pro”, the new S 1000 R also features the “Engine Brake” function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the “Power Wheelie” function. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres.

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R has a very eye-catching “tail up - nose down” design. The company has used new body elements for a much more dynamic visual appearance. In addition to the basic racing red non-metallic colour, the options Style Sport and the M package with additional product content are available too.

Since BMW Motorrad launched the fully-faired S 1000 RR in India, probability of the arrival of its new naked sibling in our country is indeed there.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.