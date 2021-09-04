BMW G 310 GS Looks Stunning in New Black Livery, Launched in India

BMW Motorrad India has introduced a new Style Triple Black colour option for the BMW G 310 GS. The entry-level model in the brand’s Adventure range of motorcycles looks stunning in this new black livery. Bookings for this paint scheme are now open.

The BMW G 310 GS in its new Style Triple Black colour option features blacked-out bodywork such as the front beak, portion of the semi-fairing, bash plate, visor, and even the radiator shrouds. The golden USD front forks add a contrasting effect over the blacked-out look.

In this colour option, the fuel tank of the BMW G 310 GS has a dual-tone finish. There is some silver to the sides that has the same shade which the company has also used on the semi-fairing. The remaining portion of the fuel tank has been painted black. The alloy wheels are black, too.

With the introduction of the new Style Triple Black colour option, the BMW G 310 GS has become even more desirable and attractive than before. Apart from the paint scheme, the motorcycle gets no other changes in terms of hardware and mechanicals. As for the pricing, the G 310 GS used to retail at INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect this figure to remain unchanged even for the new colour option. BMW Motorrad India is yet to clear things out in this regard.

The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder engine. It produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch. BMW Motorrad claims that the G 310 GS is capable of achieving a top speed of 143 km/h.