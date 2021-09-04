BMW G 310 R in India Now Available in Two New Colour Options

The BMW G 310 R in India is now available in two new and attractive colour options - Style Passion and Cosmic Black 2. BMW Motorrad India has now started to accept bookings for these new paint schemes.

Previously, the BMW G 310 R in India used to have 3 colour options - Cosmic Black, Polar White and Style Sport. Now, with the introduction of the 2 new liveries - Style Passion and Cosmic Black 2 - we expect BMW Motorrad India to remove the old options from its entry-level roadster’s colour palette. Details in this regard are a blur at the moment.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR 310 Now w/ Optional Adjustable Suspension & Race Kit

As for the pricing, the BMW G 310 R in India carries a price tag of INR 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). While the company has launched the new colour options and also announced the commencement of the bookings, it did not say a word about the pricing. This leads us to believe that the G 310 R in its new paint schemes will sell at the same price point.

The new Cosmic Black 2 colour is blacker than the old Cosmic Black option. It features a blacked-out headlight mask and upper side panels giving the naked roadster a more bold and mature look. On the other hand, the Style Passion paint scheme has a very attractive and youthful colour combination. It features red alloy wheels that match the colour of the trellis frame. The blue and red graphics on the side panels, headlight mask, fuel tank and rear cowl enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

Also Read: New KTM RC 390 to Have Adjustable Suspension, Likely of KTM 390 Adventure

Apart from the introduction of the new colours, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle. Powering the BMW G 310 R is a 313cc single-cylinder engine that produces 34 hp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. These figures are sufficient enough to accelerate the motorcycle from 0-50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and provide a top speed of 143 km/h. Paired with the motor is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.