BMW to finally offer Android Auto in its vehicles from July 2020

The lack of Android Auto in BMW vehicles must have irked many of its customers by now. However, a solution is coming, finally. The company has announced that it will offer Android Auto in its vehicles starting in July 2020.

Android Auto has been ready since 2014. In May 2015, Hyundai became the first automaker globally to offer it (in the previous generation Sonata). Clearly, BMW is very late to the party.

In addition to all upcoming BMWs, most BMWs of the past few years will be able to feature Android Auto support, provided their infotainment system runs on BMW Operating System 7.0. Moreover, wireless integration for Android Auto will also be available, right from day one. Below is the list of smartphones that currently support Android Auto with a wireless connection:

Phone Make and Model Android Version Google Pixel or Google Pixel XL Android 8.0 or higher Google Pixel 2 or Google Pixel 2 XL Android 8.0 or higher Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL Android 8.0 or higher Google Nexus 5X or Google Nexus 6P Android 8.0 or higher Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung S8+ Android 9.0 or higher Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung S9+ Android 9.0 or higher Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung S10+ Android 9.0 or higher Samsung Note 8, Samsung Note 9 and Samsung Note 10 Android 9.0 or higher

Interestingly, the Android Auto smartphone integration in BMWs will work in-conjunction to the fully digital instrument cluster and the head-up display as well. Hence apart from the central screen, all the information will also be displayed on an “intelligently adapted form” within the instrument cluster and the head-up display.

Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President Product Management BMW, stated “Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW’s own functions and services.” He also added “We will offer this service to our customers starting in July 2020.”

BMW will demonstrate Android Auto live in its vehicle for the very first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2020. BMW vehicles in 20 countries will feature Android Auto support initially.