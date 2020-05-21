BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR launched, prices start at INR 9.90 lakh

The BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR have been launched in India. The former is a roadster which has been priced at INR 9.90 lakh* whereas the F 900 XR is a sports/adventure tourer that comes at a starting price of INR 10.50 lakh*.

BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR Specs

The BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR mount the same engine. It is an 895 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill which churns out 105 hp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. BMW Motorrad says that it has tuned the powerplant such that 87 Nm of torque is at the rider’s disposal from as low as 4,500 to 8,500 rpm. To further enhance the riding experience on these twin-cylinder bikes, the German company has fitted two opposed counterbalance shafts in the engine for smoother operation.

BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR Features

The suspension duties on both the new BMW Motorrad bikes are handled by 43 mm USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. However, being a more adventure-oriented motorcycle, the BMW F 900 XR has longer suspension travel - 170 mm front and 172 mm rear. The stopping power on the F 900 duo comes from a pair of disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. For safety, switchable ABS is included as standard.

Main Standard Features

Full-LED lighting

6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster with BMW Motorrad Connectivity

Two riding modes (Rain and Road)

Traction control

Automatic Stability Control

BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR Variants, Colours, & Prices

The BMW F 900 R is available in only a Standard variant. It has two colour options: Black Storm Metallic with Silver Rims and Silver Metallic/Racing Red. It costs INR 9.90 lakh*.

The BMW F 900 XR is available in a Standard variant and a Pro variant. The Standard variant costs INR 10.50 lakh* and the Pro variant has been priced at INR 11.50 lakh*. For that extra money, BMW Motorrad is providing some extra features with the F 900 XR Pro such as cruise control, gearshift assist and electronic suspension adjustment. Both the variants are available in two colour options - Light White and Racing Red.

*Ex-showroom