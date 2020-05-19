BMW F 900 R & BMW F 900 XR launch date revealed - Report

BMW Motorrad has revealed the launch date of the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR. The company will launch both the twin-cylinder motorcycles in India on Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Last month, BMW Motorrad released a teaser video of the F 900 XR and S 1000 XR. While details regarding the launch of the BMW S 1000 XR in India are still blurred, the BMW F 900 XR will be launched in India on 21 May 2020 along with the BMW F 900 R.

The BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR were showcased at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. The former is a roadster whereas the latter falls in the sports/adventure tourer segment. Both the motorbikes use a new 895 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled powerplant which produces a maximum power of 105 hp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. BMW Motorrad says that 87 Nm of torque is available from 4,500 to 8,500 rpm. Also, this engine comes equipped with two opposed counterbalance shafts for a smoother ride experience.

Being a roadster, the BMW F 900 R features a more streetfighter look. It has a single-pod LED headlight with an LED DRL, muscular fuel tank with sporty extensions, and a sporty engine cowl. On the other hand, the BMW F 900 XR features a dual-headlight setup, tall and adjustable windscreen, and a semi-fairing design. Below are some of the common features of the F 900 R and F 900 XR:

Double-sided swingarm

6.5-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster

Full-LED lighting

Dual front disc brakes and single rear disc brake

Switchable ABS and Automatic Stability Control

BMW Motorrad would also provide a bunch of optional features with the F 900 R and F 900 XR. These may include Keyless Ride, Shift Assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, Intelligent Emergency Call, banking capable ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and RDC.

