BMW C 400 GT India Launch Nears, New Teaser VIDEO Released

We believe that the BMW C 400 GT India launch will happen soon as BMW Motorrad India has released yet another teaser video of the maxi-scooter on its social media channels. The company has, however, not disclosed an exact date.

The BMW C 400 GT was first teased for the Indian market in July. It will be BMW Motorrad India’s first maxi-scooter. Unlike the maxi-scooters (Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SXR 160) that are currently on sale in the Indian market, the C 400 GT will be a much powerful option capable of handling both city and highway usage.

Recently, the 2021 BMW C 400 GT has been launched in Malaysia. The new model of the powerful maxi-scooter gets a bunch of additional features to make it that much better than the previous iteration. It also complies with the Euro 5 emission norms and has been priced at RM 48,500 (INR 8.51 lakh).

The 2021 BMW C 400 GT is fitted with a ride-by-wire throttle which BMW Motorrad likes to call “E-gas”. The company has also implemented changes to the 350cc single-cylinder engine to make it comply with the Euro 5 emission standards. These changes include a modified catalytic convertor, wideband oxygen sensor and modifications to the cylinder head. As for the engine specs, they remain unchanged - 34 HP of max power at 7500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

BMW Motorrad India had teased the BMW C 400 GT multiple times. We are expecting the company to share more details about the upcoming maxi-scooter soon. And chances are that it is going to be the 2021 model only.