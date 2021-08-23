2021 BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter Launched in Malaysia, India Bound?

The 2021 BMW C 400 GT has been launched in Malaysia. The new model of the powerful maxi-scooter gets a bunch of additional features to make it that much better than the previous iteration. It also complies with the Euro 5 emission norms and has been priced at RM 48,500 (INR 8.51 lakh)

The 2021 BMW C 400 GT is fitted with a ride-by-wire throttle which BMW Motorrad likes to call “E-gas”. The company has also implemented changes to the 350cc single-cylinder engine to make it comply with the Euro 5 emission standards. These changes include a modified catalytic convertor, wideband oxygen sensor and modifications to the cylinder head.

BMW Motorrad has also worked on the centrifugal clutch of the new model. The maxi-scooter’s Automatic Stability Control has also been revised to handle slippery road surfaces while the brake levers have now been calibrated to provide identical lever travel along with more feedback from the new twin front brake calipers.

As for the engine specs, the liquid-cooled, four-valve, OHC motor of the 2021 BMW C 400 GT has been tuned to produce 34 HP of max power at 7500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. These are the same output figures as those of the previous model of the maxi-scooter.

BMW Motorrad India had released a couple of teasers of its first maxi-scooter in the past. While the company has not revealed the exact details about the model, it is very likely to be none other than the BMW C 400 GT. We are expecting BMW Motorrad India to share more details about the upcoming two-wheeler soon. And chances are that it is going to be the 2021 model only.