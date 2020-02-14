BMW 5 Series 530i Sport launched, priced at INR 55.40 lakh

BMW has launched the 5 Series 530i Sport in India. Sport is an entry-level trim of the 530i petrol variant and is priced at INR 55.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the latest launch, the BMW 5 Series is now available in four configurations: 530i Sport, 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line and 530d M Sport. The newly launched 530i Sport is the cheapest of all.

The BMW 530i Sport is equipped with the Sport character package that includes chrome and black BMW kidney grille slats, Black High-Gloss front bumper design elements, ORVM base, B-pillar finisher and window guide rail, satinised aluminium Air Breather, and window-frame surround and recess cover, chrome tailpipe and BMW door sills.

As for the exterior equipment, the BMW 530i includes adaptive LED headlights, BMW Display Key, electrically foldable ORVMs with automatic anti-dazzle function (driver-side), heating, memory and automatic parking function (passenger-side), LED fog lights and 17-inch V-spoke style 631 alloy wheels. Passive keyless entry is not included.

On the inside, the Sport trim of the petrol variant features ambient lighting (selectable 6 options), 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with 10.25-inch high-res (1920 x 720 pixels) display, Apple CarPlay and navigation, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat, electric sunroof and more.

The BMW 530i Sport can be purchased in Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue, Mineral White and Bluestone Metallic exterior colours. The upholstery can be selected from two options: Sensatec Canberra Beige | Canberra Beige and Sensatec Black | Black. As for the interior trim, this basic configuration includes Black High-Gloss trim with Pearl Chrome highlights.

Under the hood, the BMW 530i Sport has a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 252 PS at 5,200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,450-4,800 rpm. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission is standard. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 6.1 seconds in this RWD variant.

BMW 5 Series - Prices*