Black Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spotted ahead of launch

Royal Enfield has been testing the Meteor 350 for quite some time now. There had been multiple sightings of the prototype of the upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor in the past. In fact, earlier reports even suggested that the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant is planning to launch the new Meteor 350 in June. But that did not happen. Perhaps, the Covid-19 situation might have incurred some delays. Now, a black Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spotted sans camouflage hinting that the launch of the brand-new 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle is finally nearing.

Unlike some of the previous spy shots, the black Royal Enfield Meteor 350 caught on camera does not have any branding or stickering for some reason. It wears a simple glossy black paint scheme which gels with the all-black alloy wheels. To add a bit of contrast to the overall visual appearance of the motorcycle, there is the silver/chrome engine.

The upcoming Meteor 350 is the first Royal Enfiled motorcycle that is based on the company’s all-new 350cc platform. It consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. While details regarding the powerplant remain unknown at the moment, Royal Enfield is likely to avoid using the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will make the mill more refined and smoother with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. Royal Enfield would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission. The company has planned to create several new 350cc models that will be based on this new platform.

Following are some of the key features of the forthcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

Round halogen headlamp with circumferential LED DRL

Teardrop fuel tank

Classic rearview mirrors

Wide rider seat

Retro-styled taillight and turn signals

Conventional telescopic front forks and twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Disc brakes on both the ends with ABS (most probably a dual-channel system)

LHS chain drive

