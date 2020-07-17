BGauss B8 electric scooter launched, prices start at INR 62,999

Along with the low-speed BGauss A2 electric scooter, the sub-brand of RR Global (India’s largest firm in the electrical industry) has also launched the BGauss B8 electric scooter. The flagship product of the company has 3 variants and is available at a starting price of INR 62,999*.

BGauss B8 Features

One look at the new BGauss B8 electric scooter and you would realise that it is a premium product. It has quite an interesting and seamless design which should attract many buyers. We like the way BGauss has incorporated the side turn signals which are flushed with the front apron of the electric two-wheeler. Also, the rearview mirrors are beautifully designed. They have a unique shape and their build quality seems pretty solid.

The BGauss B8 features designer LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs that enhance the electric scooter’s visual appeal, especially in the dark. The LED taillamps are also decent-looking and come with integrated side turn signals. The instrument cluster of the BGauss B8 is a fully-digital and multi-colour unit. There’s also a ‘Go’ button on the dash to touch start the electric scooter.

Some of the other features of the BGauss B8 include:

Premium quality and tactile switchgear

High-quality paint with UV protection

18-litres under-seat storage

Hazard light

MCB switch

Kick-stand

USB port

Reverse mode

BGauss B8 Variants & Specs

The BGauss B8 is available in 3 variants - lead-acid, lithium-ion, and Li technology. The lead-acid variant comes with an IP65 rated 60V/22.3AH fixed battery pack that takes 7-8 hours to fully charge. It can provide a range of up to 78km. The lithium-ion variant has an IP67 rated 57.6V/1.45AH removable battery pack which needs 3 hours to charge up to 100%. The range it offers is the same as that of the lead-acid variant. The Li technology variant features an IP67 rated 57.6V/1.45kW battery pack. It is a removable unit and requires 3 hours to fully charge. The range here is limited to a maximum of 70km. All the three variants of the BGauss B8 electric scooter come equipped with a 1900W BLDC Hub Mount electric motor which is capable of providing a top speed of 50km/h.

BGauss B8 Colours

The BGauss B8 electric scooter is available in 4 colour choices including Silk Red, Sparkling Blue, Nebula Grey, and Pearl White. Online bookings are now open for a token amount of INR 3,000. The deliveries are expected to commence from next month in Pune, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

BGauss B8 Price

Variant Price* BGauss B8 Lead-Acid INR 62,999 BGauss B8 Lithium-Ion INR 82,999 BGauss B8 Li Technology INR 88,999

*Ex-showroom, Bengaluru