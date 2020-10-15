Best Tata Cars You Can Buy Under Rs 10 Lakh in India

Among home-grown car manufacturers in India, Tata Motors is the oldest and probably, the most famous as well. While Tata Motors has long been associated with commercial vehicles, it forayed into the passengers vehicle segment more than 20 years ago with the Indica hatchback. The badge, at that time, meant quality and durability. However, Tata lost its mojo around 2010 when most of its cars failed to attract buyers as a result of complacency.

Fast forward 10 years and Tata Motors has significantly stepped up its game in the Indian market. Its stable now includes models that sport head-turning design language, potent powertrains and a great value for money. In fact, Tata cars are considered to be the most safe, value-for-money and feature packed amongst other Indian-made rivals. All these factors have helped Tata gain significant market share back again and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In September, as the Indian auto industry regained normalcy with rising sales numbers, Tata Motors recorded 21,199 unit sales last month against 8,097 units in September 2019, marking a growth of 162%, the largest in the industry. As sales are further expected to rise this upcoming festive season, we bring you a list of top Tata cars you buy under INR 10 Lakh* -

Tata Tiago

In many ways, Tata Tiago revived fortunes for Tata Motors and is one of the most value-for-money entry hatchbacks in India. In its most recent update, the Tata Tiago has been given quite a few comprehensive updates over its predecessor. Outside, the hatchback gets re-designed front bumper, headlamps and grille. In addition to this, the car also gets dual-tone alloy wheels, a blacked-out roof effect and black-out ORVMs with turn indicators.

Inside, the new Tiago gets a mild update over its predecessor, in terms of freshness. The most major update is the additions of a fully digital instrument cluster; along with a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other connectivity options like USB and aux-in.

When it comes to the powertrain, the Tiago gets a BS-VI-compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 84 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine can be had in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. The prices for the smallest Tata car, the Tiago starts at INR 4.70 Lakh*.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz was introduced as the brand’s first-ever premium hatchback that goes against players like the Hyundai Elite i20, the Maruti-Suzuki Baleno and its mechanical-twin, Toyota Glanza; not to mention, the niche-yet-well-rounded Honda Jazz. Prices for the Tata Altroz start at INR 5.44 Lakh*, making it the most affordable premium hatchback in India.

In terms of features, the top-of-the-line XZ trim gets keyless-entry-and-start, electric ORVMs, and cruise control. Also on offer is a flat-bottom, tilt-adjustable steering wheel with controls for audio and voice commands. In terms of comfort, you get a height adjustable driver’s seat, single-zone digital climate control system, rear AC vents and a Harman touchscreen multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The Tata Altroz even get 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress, a first-of-its-kind in the industry.

Talking about the powertrain options, the Altoz gets a petrol and a diesel engine option. The petrol engine comes in the form of a 1.2-litre unit that puts out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre engine that delivers 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Tata is offering a sole manual transmission option throughout the range, a 5-speed manual. However, an automatic gearbox is on the cards.

Tata Tigor

Along with the Tiago, the Tata Tigor compact sedan also received a substantial update with a fresh set of features and refreshed design. Additionally, the vehicle gets a BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel engine option. The Tata Tigor goes up against Maruti-Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. However, it is the most affordable compact sedan in market with prices starting at INR 5.39 Lakh*.

Exterior design-wise, the Tigor is based on the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. The vehicle takes inspiration from the Altroz with a protruding grille and wrap-around headlamps. The front bumper is tweaked with a pair of large horizontal louvres for air-vents and it gets re-designed fog-lamp housings which now also get integrated DRLs.

The interior design is more or less similar to its predecessor. However, the new Tigor benefits from new upholstery design, an updated instrument cluster and new features. Under the hood, the Tigor gets a BS-VI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The unit is capable of producing 84 bhp and 114 Nm. Transmission options include the same five-speed manual and AMT unit.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon competes in the hotly-contested compact SUV segment against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others. However, what makes Tata Nexon so different is the fact that it's a 5-star crash test rated car by Global NCAP. Prices for the Tata Nexon starts at INR 6.99 Lakh*.

On the outside, it features sharp and sporty headlamps and rounded-off grille. The vehicle gets large air intakes and contrasting skid plates. In its latest version, the car sits on a set of newly designed alloy wheels. The Nexon now features an all-digital instrument cluster along with floating infotainment screen with mobile connectivity features as well. Apart from the new upholstery, the Nexon’s updated cabin also packs new equipment to get it up to the mark with the competition. This includes a sunroof, fast mobile charger, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.

The Tata Nexon is powered by BS-VI 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 118 bhp 170 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that delivers 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options include the same six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.