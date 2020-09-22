Tata Tiago production at company’s Sanand plant reaches 3 lakh milestone

The Tata Tiago was launched in India in 2016. Since then, this hatchback has garnered quite some attention in the domestic automobile market. Thanks to its attractive design, the number of variants, and good feature list, the Tiago has always been one of the best options available in the segment. No wonder its production at the company’s Sanand plant has reached the 3 lakh milestone.

Yes, that is correct. Tata Motors has today announced that it has rolled out the 3,00,000th Tiago from its Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The unit to mark the 3 lakh mark was finished in the Tectonic Blue colour option.

The Tata Tiago is the company’s first product that is based on the Impact design philosophy. With a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP testing, it is one of the safest cars in the segment. Tata Motors has incorporated several safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, rear parking assist, and more. In terms of interior features, the Tiago comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. We also have an impressive 8-speaker sound system developed by Harman Kardon.

Powering the Tata Tiago is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine which is BS6-compliant and has been tuned to churn out 85 bhp of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. These are some healthy figures for a car of its size and segment. While there is only a single engine option, Tata Motors offers the Tiago in either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.

In other news, our in-house designer Shoeb R. Kalania has created a rendering of the Tata Tiago Dark Edition inspired by the Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier. In its all-black glory, the already good-looking Tiago just got better. Don’t you think so?

