Multiple Tata Tigor EV cars delivered to the Ministry of AYUSH

Tata Motors has delivered multiple Tigor EV cars to the Ministry of AYUSH (Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy). The company has announced that the first batch of Tata Tigor EV was handed over to Shri P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of AYUSH by Mr Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager at EESL.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. It has supplied multiple Tigor EVs to the Ministry of AYUSH as a part of its tender with EESL. These Tata Tigor EV cars will be used in the Govt’s fleet of vehicles in Delhi.

Electric cars are being adopted and replacing ICE cars as a part of the Central Govt’s vision to use only EVs by 2030. Under the EESL tender, other government departments, including the PMO, have also added electric vehicles in their fleets.

The Tata Tigor EV is one of the two electric cars that the company has in its product catalogue. It has a 21.5 kWh battery pack which powers the electric motor that is capable of producing 40 bhp of maximum power and 105 Nm of peak torque. Tata Motors says that the Tigor EV can cover a distance of either 140 km or 213 km in a single charge depending on the variant. The Tata Tigor EV is only available for fleet operations and not for private use. For personal utilisation, Tata Motors has the Nexon EV that has a range of up to 312 km.

Being a leader in driving electric mobility in the country, Tata Motors is also closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem called Tata uniEVerse.

In other news, it has been just over 6 months since the Tata Nexon EV was launched and the demand for the electric car is already on the rise. Earlier this month, Tata Motors rolled out the 1,000th unit of the Nexon EV from its manufacturing facility in Pune.

