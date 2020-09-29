Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol Details Leaked, Prices to Start at INR 7.99 Lakh

Unless you have been living under a rock, it is difficult to not notice the demand for turbo engines these days. And the latest addition in the growing list of cars with turbo engines is the Tata’s premium hatchback, Altroz. Since its launch in January this year, the Tata Altroz has been offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm torque. Both the engines are offered with a manual transmission as standard.

On multiple occasions, Tata Motors revealed its plans of launching a turbo-petrol engine for the Altroz alongside an option for DCT as well. The turbo-petrol variant was first showcased in production form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and if the latest leaks suggest anything, it is that the car is close to the launch.

A new document of the turbo-petrol variant was recently leaked that hinted at a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 110 PS and a peak torque of 140 Nm. Transmission options are most likely to be a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the aforementioned DCT is expected to be introduced later down the line. The document also suggests that the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will be offered with four variants including XT, XT (O), XZ and XZ (O).

Considering that Tata has filed for the registration of the Altroz Turbo, the car is most likely to arrive in the market this festive season. The leaked document suggests that the prices for the Altroz Turbo will start at INR 7.99 lakh* for the XT variant, INR 8.19 lakh* for the XT (O) variant, INR 8.59 lakh* for the XZ variant and INR 8.75 lakh* for the XZ (O)* variant.

As for the regular Tata Altroz premium hatchback available in India today, the prices start at INR 5.44 lakh* and goes up to INR 7.89 lakh*. The Tata Altroz competes against the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz.

[Source: AutoWhizz]

*Ex-showroom