Bentley to Unveil New Continental GT Supersports on November 13

Bentley has announced that it will unveil the all-new Continental GT Supersports in New York on November 13 at 20:30 EST (14 November, 01:30 GMT). The highly anticipated model will mark the fourth Supersports in Bentley’s illustrious performance lineage and celebrate 100 years since the debut of the original Super Sports.

The upcoming Supersports promises to be the lightest and most dynamic Continental GT of the modern era, marking a significant shift in the model’s DNA. In a bold move, Bentley has confirmed that the new Supersports will feature rear-wheel drive, a first for the Continental GT range, emphasizing pure driving engagement and precision handling.

Known for combining grand touring luxury with track-ready performance, the Supersports badge represents Bentley’s pinnacle of engineering and craftsmanship. Each generation of Supersports has pushed boundaries — and this latest edition aims to redefine what a performance-focused Bentley can be.

While Bentley has kept most details under wraps, enthusiasts can expect extensive use of lightweight materials, performance-tuned aerodynamics, and a refined powertrain that delivers exhilarating output while maintaining the brand’s hallmark luxury.

Full specifications, performance figures, and pricing will be revealed during the official unveiling in New York, where Bentley will pull the covers off what could become its most collectible Continental GT yet — a fitting tribute to a century of Supersports excellence.