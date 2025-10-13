Bentley Expands Its Presence in India with New Showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Bentley Motors has strengthened its foothold in India’s luxury car market with the opening of two new state-of-the-art showrooms in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The new facilities are now fully operational, offering customers a world-class retail and ownership experience that reflects Bentley’s global standards of craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Located at The Galleria, Trident Hotel, Mumbai, and Indraprastha Invictus, Bengaluru, both spaces have been meticulously designed to create an immersive, luxurious environment for exploring Bentley’s prestigious lineup. The new showrooms are operated in partnership with Infinity Cars Private Limited and Kun Premium Cars Private Limited, under the umbrella of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited.

Each showroom features a dedicated team of sales and aftersales specialists, ensuring every Bentley owner receives personalized, seamless service throughout their journey with the brand.

Guests at the launch events got a closer look at Bentley’s current range for India — including the Bentayga, Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GT Convertible. These models stand as testaments to Bentley’s unmatched blend of performance, craftsmanship, and modern luxury, setting new benchmarks for premium motoring in India.