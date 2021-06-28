Benelli TRK 502X Now INR 6000 Costlier

Benelli India has silently revised the prices of most of its products. Models such as the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 have been made up to INR 10,000 more expensive. Now, the Benelli TRK 502X has also become INR 6000 costlier.

The Benelli TRK 502X received its BS6 update earlier this year in March. The motorcycle was launched in the Indian market at an introductory price of INR 5,19,900 for its Metallic Dark Grey colour option and INR 5,29,900 for the Benelli Red and Pure White paint schemes. Now, you will need to shell out INR 6,000 more to buy this twin-cylinder adventure tourer in any livery.

Also Read: Benelli India Expands its Network, Opens New Dealership in Jammu

With the price hike, the Metallic Dark Grey colour combination of the Benelli TRK 502X now retails at INR 5,25,900 whereas the Benelli Red and Pure White liveries will set you back by INR 5,35,900.

Benelli TRK 502X Colour Old Price New Price Price Hike Metallic Dark Grey INR 5,19,900 INR 5,25,900 INR 6000 Benelli Red, Pure White INR 5,29,900 INR 5,35,900 INR 6000

As expected, apart from the price revision, no other changes have been incorporated into the motorcycle. The Benelli TRK 502X runs on 19-in front and 17-in rear spoke wheels. With 220mm of ground clearance, it should be able to tackle most of the off-road conditions. The motorcycle also features aluminium knuckle guards that provide good hand protection. The backlit switchgear is a premium touch and the redesigned rearview mirrors are expected to offer better visibility of what’s behind. The handlebar has been finished in black and bears a Benelli logo and pitch level indicator for easy adjustments.

Powering the Benelli TRK 502X is a 500cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

All prices are ex-showroom