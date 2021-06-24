Benelli India Expands its Network, Opens New Dealership in Jammu

Benelli India continues to increase its footprint in the country. The company has opened a new dealership in Jammu, thus, expanding its network in the nation even further.

Speaking about the opening of the new dealership in Jammu, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

It gives us great pleasure to be associated with “Tatsa Motors”. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Jammu Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli-Jammu are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership. Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate a strong brand presence. From that aspect, Jammu is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.

The new Benelli India dealership in Jammu is the brand’s 42nd showroom in the entire country. The state-of-the-art outlet is situated in a plush locale at the Commercial building, Opposite Lane No. 51, Greater Kailash, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. The brand-new showroom, under the dealership of “Tatsa Motors”, showcases the Benelli merchandise and accessories along with the entire range of Benelli motorcycles including the Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and TRK 502X. Enquiries, bookings, and deliveries from this new outlet are open.

Sandeep Amla, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Jammu, said:

We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Jammu, and it is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.

