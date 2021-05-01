Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched in Philippines, To Rival Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Benelli Leoncino 250 has been launched in the Philippines. The quarter-litre motorcycle carries a sticker price of PHP 199,000 (INR 3.05 lakh) in the Southeast Asian country and will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the likes. In comparison, the BS4 model of the Leoncino 250, which was introduced in India in 2019, used to retail at INR 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Chinese-owned Italian firm has launched the BS6 model of the Benelli Leoncino 500 earlier this year in our country, we are still to get the less polluting version of the Leoncino 250.

The Benelli Leoncino 250 is quite identical to its elder sibling, the Leoncino 500 that’s already on sale in the Philippines. The 250cc model features a familiar yet unique LED headlamp with integrated LED DRL that imparts an attractive front look. Also, the thick USD front forks help in enhancing the bold visual appeal of the motorcycle. The front fender has the special “lion” emblem. Speaking of logos, we aren’t a huge fan of the big “Benelli” badge on the 12.5L fuel tank.

Also Read: 2021 Benelli TRK 502 Launched in Thailand

Some of the other key features of the Benelli Leoncino 250 include a dual-barrel, side-mounted exhaust that sounds quite nice. The signature LED taillamp looks eye-catching, especially in the dark. There’s a digital instrument cluster that shows a decent amount of information. And we have petal rotors along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance.

Coming to the heart of the Benelli Leoncino 250. There’s a 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is capable of delivering 26PS of max power and 21Nm of peak torque.

In India, the latest BS6 model that Benelli has launched is the new TRK 520X. It is available at an attractive introductory price. The Benelli Red and Pure White paint schemes have been priced at INR 5,29,900* whereas the Metallic Dark Grey colour option will set you back by INR 5,19,900*.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom