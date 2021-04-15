2021 Benelli TRK 502 Launched in Thailand

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 has arrived at the shores of Thailand. The updated model of the adventure tourer comes with a bunch of new features to refresh things up a little and lure in more buyers.

The new Benelli TRK 502 has backlit switchgear that adds to the motorcycle’s overall premium-ness. They also look pretty cool in the dark. The handlebar has been finished in black and has a Benelli logo and a pitch level indicator in the centre for easy adjustments. The 2021 model of the TRK 502 also comes fitted with high-quality aluminium knuckle guards that should provide good hand protection.

To improve the Benelli TRK 502’s luggage carrying ability, a new rear rack has been added. It looks quite sturdy. The rearview mirrors have been redesigned for an enhanced visual appeal. They should also be able to provide a better view of what’s behind. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle has been slightly tweaked, too.

In terms of specifications, powering the new Benelli TRK 502 is the familiar 499.6cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of producing 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup on the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 consists of 50mm USD forks at the front and a mono shock at the back. The braking duties are handled by twin 320mm rotors up-front and a single 260mm rotor at the back aided by a dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on 17-in alloy wheels fitted with a 120mm wide front and a 160mm wide rear tyre.

In Thailand, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 is available at a starting price of THB 229,900 that converts to INR 5.49 lakh. In comparison, the motorcycle’s price in India starts at INR 4,79,900 (ex-showroom).

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.