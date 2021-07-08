Benelli 502C Pre-Bookings Commence, Deliveries to Start Next Month

Benelli India has announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings of its “ultimate urban cruiser”, the Benelli 502C. Interested buyers can reserve one either online or by visiting an authorised dealership. Deliveries of the new motorcycle are scheduled to commence from next month.

Customers can now pre-book the Benelli 502C in India for INR 10,000. The company is yet to launch the product in the market. Even the actual price of the motorcycle has not been revealed as of now. What we do know is that the upcoming Benelli cruiser will be available in two colour options - Matte Cognac Red and Glossy Black. It also has a distinct style thanks to the visible trellis frame and double-barrel stainless steel exhaust pipes.

Speaking about the commencement of pre-bookings of the new Benelli 502C in India, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India, said:

We are thrilled to announce the official pre-bookings of Benelli 502C. Our Ultimate Urban Cruiser is a testimony of fine Italian design and thrilling performance. It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers. We are committed to introducing Benelli’s world-class superbikes to the Indian market in time for brand purists and enthusiasts. We are offering a special 3-year unlimited KMS warranty to ensure peace of mind for the customers so that they can ride more and live every moment with their 502C.

The new Benelli 502C will be powered by a twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is likely to be the same 500cc motor that the company uses in the Leoncino 500 and TRK 502 range. It is capable of producing 47.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.