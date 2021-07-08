How Does Riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with Sidecar Feel? [Video]

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a great motorcycle to ride. Its twin-cylinder engine offers enough grunt that will bring a smile to your face. And the sweet exhaust note, courtesy of the 270-degree firing order, just adds to the overall experience. Speaking of experience, here’s an Interceptor 650 that has been fitted with a sidecar and, as per a UK motorcyclist, riding this combination is a totally different experience.

This sidecar for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been created by a UK-based firm called Watsonian Squire, which has decades of experience in this line of work. They build several different types of sidecars for various motorcycles. What we see in the video above has been specifically built for the Interceptor 650 and creating it is certainly not a walk in the park.

Coming to the riding experience, as per the rider, being ridden around while sitting in the sidecar is an exhilarating experience. You sit very low to the ground and hence feel like you’re going faster than you actually are, especially on the open roads. Overall, it’s a way more enjoyable experience than riding around on the usual pillion seat behind the rider.

And when you are behind the handlebar of such a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with a sidecar, you will have to take into account certain things. For instance, the overall width has been increased and thus, you have to ride accordingly. Similarly, the steering inputs change dramatically as the weight has been increased. The turning radius has also gone up.

The rider also shares that it takes some time to get used to the fact that you don’t have to put your feet down. It doesn’t come easy because when you are riding a motorcycle and come to a stop, you put your feet down naturally. However, with the sidecar attached, you don’t need to do that.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with a sidecar looks quite interesting and going by the words of the rider, it sure feels like quite fun to ride offering a new and different experience than riding a motorcycle with no sidecar. Would you like to have a spin on this one?