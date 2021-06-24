Benelli Leoncino 500 Price in India Increased by INR 10,000

The Benelli Leoncino 500 has silently received a price hike. The twin-cylinder “street scrambler” from the Chinese-owned Italian company has become INR 10,000 costlier.

The Benelli Leoncino 500 received its BS6 updated in February 2021. The less polluting version of the motorcycle was launched at an introductory price of INR 4,59,900 for the Steel Grey colour option whereas the Leoncino Red paint scheme retailed at INR 4,69,900. Now, with the recent price hike, both liveries have become INR 10,000 more expensive.

So now the Benelli Leoncino 500 in its Steel Grey shade will set you back by INR 4,69,900 and, on the other hand, the Leoncino Red colour option costs INR 4,79,900. Apart from the price revision, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle.

Benelli Leoncino 500 Colour Old Price New Price Price Hike Steel Grey INR 4,59,900 INR 4,69,900 INR 10,000 Leoncino Red INR 4,69,900 INR 4,79,900 INR 10,000

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a 500cc, twin-cylinder engine that is, of course, BS6 compliant. It has been tuned to produce 47.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli India is offering a 3-year and unlimited kms warranty with the Leoncino 500.

In terms of features, the Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that has a unique shape. The motorcycle also has a unique-looking LED headlamp. The tail lamp and indicators are also LEDs. The dual-port 2x1 exhaust system not only sounds great but also looks pretty sporty. We also have the iconic Lion emblem located on the front fender. For the equipment, the Leoncino 500 has USD forks at the front and monoshock at the back that handles the suspension duties. The stopping power comes from dual 320mm front rotors and a single 260mm rear rotor aided by a dual-channel ABS.

All prices are ex-showroom