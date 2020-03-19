Indian 2020 Hyundai Creta vs. Chinese 2020 Hyundai Creta - 5 biggest omissions

The Indian 2020 Hyundai Creta isn’t as advanced as the Chinese 2020 Hyundai Creta (2020 Hyundai ix25). Here are the top 5 features of the Chinese SUV that we wish even the Indian SUV had.

1. 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen

The China-made 2020 Hyundai Creta features a gigantic 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen like Volvos. Information, navigation, media and comfort control can be easily accessed using this single control console, which is virtually button-free. It frees up a lot of space. The Indian model settles for a 10.25-inch horizontal touchscreen infotainment system and a separate, conventional climate control panel. It doesn’t have that floating centre console that merges seamlessly with the floor console.

2. Fully digital instrument panel

The all-new Hyundai Creta made at Hyundai’s Sriperumbedur plant in India features a semi-digital instrument panel similar to that of the Mk4 Hyundai Santa Fe, a unit comprising a 7-inch digital speedometer flanked by two conventional gauges. The same model made at Beijing-Hyundai’s Chonqing plant in China benefits from a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel.

3. Digital gearshift lever

Unlike the Indian SUV, the Chinese SUV features a shinier aircraft-style gearshift lever with a digital display on the top. It is not only more elegant but also more technologically advanced. It displays the current gear on the driver side.

4. 360-degree view camera

The Indian model misses out on the Chinese model’s multi-view camera system as well. The more advanced camera system provides a 360-degree view of the entire vehicle. The Indian Kia Seltos does feature 360-degree view camera, though, but so does the Chinese Kia Seltos.

5. ISG

China’s 2020 Hyundai Creta has ISG (Idle Stop & Go) for reduced fuel consumption and emissions. The 2020 Hyundai Creta available in India doesn’t feature an automatic start/stop system.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta’s prices in India start at INR 9.99 lakh* and go up to INR 17.20 lakh*. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, introductory