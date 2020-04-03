Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.44 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar RS200 BS6 in India. The BS6-compliant model of the faired sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been priced at INR 1.44 lakh*.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Features

As expected, the new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 doesn’t have any visual upgrades. It continues to flaunt its large fairing with sharp graphics and dual-projector headlamps. The split seat set up along with the high-rise tail section and the short side-mounted exhaust, give the RS200 a sporty appeal. The motorcycle also features LED blinkers and crystal LED taillights.

The cycle parts of the Pulsar RS200 BS6 are also the same as those of the bike’s BS4 version. Telescopic forks handle the suspension duties at the front whereas at the rear there's a Nitrox monoshock. The braking setup includes a 300 mm front disc, a 230 mm rear disc and a single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Specs

What’s new in the Pulsar RS200 is the engine. It is a revised 199.5 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, Triple Spark, powerplant which is BS6-compliant. It produces 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm which is the same as that of the BS4 engine. The torque output of this updated liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill is 18.7 Nm that kicks in at 8,000 rpm. In comparison, the Pulsar RS200's BS4 engine used to generate 18.6 Nm of peak torque at the same revs. The transmission is the same 6-speed unit.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Price

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 model costs INR 1,44,966*, around INR 3,000 more than the outgoing Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS4. It is available in three colour options - Graphite Black, Racing Red and Racing Blue.

Model Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* Difference Bajaj Pulsar RS200 INR 1,41,933 INR 1,44,966 INR 3,033

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi