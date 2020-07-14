Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 BS6 gets costlier by INR 1K - IAB Report

Along with the Pulsar NS 200 BS6, Bajaj Auto has also increased the price of the Pulsar RS 200 BS6. The 200cc fully-faired motorcycle has now become INR 999 costlier.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 BS6 INR 1,48,467 INR 1,49,466 INR 999

This is not the first time that the price of the BS6-compliant model of the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has been increased. The motorbike received its first price hike of INR 3,501 in May. Like before, Bajaj Auto has implemented no other changes.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 BS6 is the only fully-faired motorcycle available in the company’s entire product line-up. It features a bulky design which has now become outdated and needs a refresh. Features such as twin-projector headlamps, LED DRLs, semi-digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, sporty alloy wheels are the highlights of the motorcycle.

Powering the Pulsar RS 200 BS6 is a 200cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with 3 spark plugs and a fuel-injection system for smooth and enhanced performance and improved fuel economy. The liquid-cooled mill is capable of pumping out 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque which kicks in at 8,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

To bring the Pulsar RS 200 BS6 to a halt, Bajaj Auto has provided a 300mm petal disc at the front and a 230mm petal disc at the rear. They are aided by a dual-channel ABS. As for the suspensions, there is a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

In other news, Bajaj Auto seems to be working on a larger capacity Pulsar RS 400. While the details regarding the 400cc motorcycle are scarce at the moment, it is being speculated that the company has plans to launch it in Indonesia next month.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi