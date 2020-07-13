Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 price hiked once again - IAB Report

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 is the only 220cc cruiser available in the company’s product line-up. The BS6-compliant motorcycle was launched in April this year for INR 1,16,672* and received a price hike of INR 2,502 last month. Now, Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 once again.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 INR 1,19,174 INR 1,20,173 INR 999

Apart from the price hike, no other changes have been implemented in the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6. It continues to draw power from a 220cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which has been tuned to churn out 13.99 kW or 19.03 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This mill comes equipped with twin spark plugs and a fuel-injection system for enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency. Bajaj Auto has also added a SOHC set up for a smoother operation.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 features a fully-digital instrument cluster which shows information such as speed, odometer, fuel level, trip meter, etc. The motorcycle also has a secondary display located on the fuel tank. Being a cruiser, it comes with a large windscreen to keep the wind blast at bay, wide rider seat and cushioned pillion backrest for a comfortable ride.

To give the motorcycle a premium look, Bajaj Auto has included some chrome parts such as the exhaust and rearview mirrors. The Avenger 220 Cruise BS6 also features LED DRLs and a uniquely-designed halogen headlight. As for the hardware, the suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks with double anti-friction bush at the front and 5-way adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back. The braking is managed by a 280 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum along with a single-channel ABS which comes as standard.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi