Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of the Pulsar RS200 BS6 and Pulsar NS200 BS6. Both the motorcycles now cost INR 3,501 more.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 are the only two 200 cc models available in the company’s extensive line-up. The BS6 fully-faired bike was launched at INR 1,44,966* whereas the more eco-friendly naked bike retailed at INR 1,25,030* bef0re. Both the 200 cc bikes have now received a price hike of INR 3,501.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 & Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Prices*

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Pulsar RS200 BS6 INR 1,44,966 INR 1,48,467 INR 3,501 Pulsar NS200 BS6 INR 1,25,030 INR 1,28,531 INR 3,501

Both the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 have several common components including the engine. They are powered by a 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that has 3 spark plugs, fuel injection and DOHC. This mill churns out 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and 18.5 Nm (NS200)/18.7 Nm (RS200) of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. The transmission in both the bikes is a 6-speed unit.

While the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 received dual-channel ABS with the BS6 update, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 continues to have a single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 & Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Colours

Model Colour options Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 Graphite Black, Racing Red and Racing Blue Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Graphite Black, Mirage White, Fiery Yellow and Wild Red

In other news, a Bajaj Pulsar RS400 bike is in the works. The elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be launched in Indonesia in August 2020.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi